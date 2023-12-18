Share on email (opens in new window)

West Valley City has welcomed a new Mexican concept led by the restaurateurs behind the celebrated La Casa Del Tamal and Azúcar.

Driving the news: Bistró Carbón, a fast-casual eatery, opened last Thursday inside the Mercado Plaza Del Sol.

Details: The bistro serves tacos on handmade corn tortillas, Mexican-style burgers, salads, soups and more.

Restaurant co-owner Frida Guerrero recommends the al pastor tacos ($15), pastrami burger ($11) and sopa de fideo ($11).

Plates range from $8 to $17.

Our thought bubble: The al pastor tacos' grilled pineapple and avocado salsa complimented the dish.

The bottom line: I often gripe about the lack of good al pastor in Salt Lake County, but Bistró Carbón's take on the Mexican staple is delightful, memorable and feels like home.