Azúcar brings Mexican coffee and pastries to West Valley City

Salt Lakers don't have to travel far to get their cafe de olla fix.

What's happening: Azúcar, a Mexican coffee shop, opened its doors over the summer in West Valley City.

It offers espresso-based beverages, pan dulce and ice cream.

Their espresso beans come from Salt Lake City small-batch roaster Logos Coffee Company, while the coffee for cafe de olla is shipped from Mexico.

Popular beverages include their Mexican mocha, horchata latte and cold brew cafe de olla, an iced interpretation of the classic.

Context: For Frida Guerrero, 24, who co-owns Azúcar, drinking coffee is like a religion.

"You drink it in the morning, you have it for a dessert/snack in [the] midday and then you end your day with … having a coffee with your mom or your loved ones," she told Axios.

She drew inspiration to open her own store after visiting coffeehouses in Mexico City and Dubai last year and she wants her shop to become a gathering place for the community.

The intrigue: At first, Guerrero was hesitant to open a coffee shop in a state where the the majority of residents belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church's health law requires churchgoers to refrain from "hot drinks," referring to coffee and tea.

Yes, but: Guerrero said West Valley City is home to a large Spanish-speaking community, and drinking coffee is an integral part of Latino culture.

The business also offers non-coffee-based drinks.

The big picture: Guerrero represents the national trend of Latinos opening new businesses at a higher rate than any other ethnic group, according to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Guerrero said it feels "empowering" to be a Latina business owner. She added that while attending business school at Westminster, she felt out of place as most of her classmates were white and male.

Of note: Guerrero's family is also behind the popular Mexican restaurant La Casa del Tamal in the same strip mall as Azúcar.