It's getting down to the wire for holiday gift-buying!

If you're scraping the barrel for ideas, here are some Salt Lake stores with so much awesome stuff, you'll surely find something:

Clark Planetarium gift shop

This is a must-visit for anyone shopping for children, with tons of actually fun educational toys, kits and models.

✌️Erin here! It's not for kids only; I found a groovy star lamp for my aunt and uncle.

Check out the gorgeous art, jewelry, textiles and clothing at the West Valley City emporium, 3971 S. Redwood Rd.

I've gotten some especially cool pottery here.

For foodies, this is a one-stop shop.

I've found gifts of chocolate, cheese and awesome collections of bitters here.

The downtown location at 314 W. Broadway has the biggest selection I've found.

Need a bottle to take to a holiday party or fill a grownup's stocking? Holystone produces lots of interesting specialty spirits — and the bottle designs are so pretty you don't need to wrap them.

For experience gifts, consider booking a tour or tasting in their attractive tasting room.

When the Dreamscapes art exhibit moved from the Gateway to the Shops at South Town in Sandy, they significantly expanded their gallery shop — the Bizarre Bazaar.