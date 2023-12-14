A Utah cemetery hosts Christmas festivities with enough lights to wake the dead

Cemeteries have long hosted tasteful holiday light displays — and at some, the festivities go beyond the visual.

Driving the news: Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery in West Jordan lights a small bonfire and serves cocoa and marshmallows for toasting under the large light-adorned tree from 6-8pm each on Monday of December.

Zoom in: I didn't know about the weekly event when I popped by the cemetery on Monday during my Christmas light explorations.

I was initially surprised to find families laughing and children playing in such a somber place.

Yes, but: I cannot imagine anything I'd want more as a dead person than children playing six feet up, aglow with the holiday spirit (and a bajillion LED lights).

The bottom line: If Dickens himself saw fit to wake the dead for Christmas, there's nothing incongruous about it at all.