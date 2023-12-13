Share on email (opens in new window)

Single tickets to see the hit musical "Hamilton" in Salt Lake City go on sale starting Wednesday at 10am.

Details: The Tony Award-winning musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda will run for five weeks at the Eccles Theater from July 31 through Sept. 1 next year.

This will be the show's third run in Utah.

Flashback: The hip-hop musical's previous tours in the city infused almost $100 million into the local economy, Victor Hamburger, vice president of Mountain for Broadway Across America, said in a statement.

By the numbers: Tickets are expected to range between $43.50 to $223.50, plus taxes and fees.

Buyers will be limited to purchasing up to eight tickets.

Be smart: Fans can get tickets by visiting the Eccles Theater website or calling 801-355-2787 during business hours.