2 hours ago - Business
"Hamilton" is coming to Salt Lake City next year
"Hamilton" is coming back to Salt Lake City next year.
What's happening: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning Broadway musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton will run from July 31 to Sept. 1, 2024, at the Eccles theater in downtown Salt Lake City.
- It'll be the third time the musical has come through Utah's capital since 2018.
Why it matters: During stops that year and in 2020, the musical infused $75 million into the local economy, according to Mountain for Broadway Across America vice president Victor Hamburger, per KSL.com.
- The show sold out in a matter of hours when tickets first went up for sale in 2018.
What's next: Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
- Until then, you can join the waitlist to become a 2023-24 season ticket holder at the Eccles.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.