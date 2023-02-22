"Hamilton" is coming back to Salt Lake City next year.

What's happening: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning Broadway musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton will run from July 31 to Sept. 1, 2024, at the Eccles theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

It'll be the third time the musical has come through Utah's capital since 2018.

Why it matters: During stops that year and in 2020, the musical infused $75 million into the local economy, according to Mountain for Broadway Across America vice president Victor Hamburger, per KSL.com.

The show sold out in a matter of hours when tickets first went up for sale in 2018.

What's next: Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date.