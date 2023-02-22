2 hours ago - Business

"Hamilton" is coming to Salt Lake City next year

Kim Bojórquez
"Hamilton" is coming back to Salt Lake City next year.

What's happening: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning Broadway musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton will run from July 31 to Sept. 1, 2024, at the Eccles theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

  • It'll be the third time the musical has come through Utah's capital since 2018.

Why it matters: During stops that year and in 2020, the musical infused $75 million into the local economy, according to Mountain for Broadway Across America vice president Victor Hamburger, per KSL.com.

What's next: Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

  • Until then, you can join the waitlist to become a 2023-24 season ticket holder at the Eccles.
