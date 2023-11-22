The holiday season is getting underway with tons of events this Thanksgiving weekend in and around Salt Lake.
Hogle Zoo's annual Thanksgiving party brings a cornucopia of treats to the animals.
- The polar bears have been known to belly flop for their pumpkins.
When: 10am–2pm Thursday
Cost: $5 online, $7 at gate or free with membership
Also: Come back Friday, Saturday or Sunday for an $8 holiday sneak peek at the Zoo Lights preview nights.
Seasonal attractions kick-off
Several ongoing holiday events and attractions begin Friday.
- The Shops at South Town and FM 100.3 start their free midday concert series at the fountain court with Alex Boyé and the One Voice Children's Choir at noon.
- Lights On! brings music and art installations to the Gallivan Center's annual holiday lighting celebration 4–7pm. Admission is free.
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary runs 5–9pm nightly until Dec. 23. Tickets are $17.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids, free under age 2.
- Festival of the Seas brings Santa, Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts and photo ops to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for select hours on weekends and Mondays. Regular admission applies.
- Temple Square's Christmas lights ignite Friday, with the first midday Christmas concert on Saturday. Free admission.
- Hale Centre Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" is back for its 39th season. Tickets cost $53-86 for adults, $26–$43 for ages 5–17.
Crowdsourced Comedy is bringing real-life holiday stories to life via improv.
When: 7:30pm Friday
Where: WHY KIKI, 69 W. 100 South
Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door
Utah Festival Ballet is performing the holiday classic for three shows.
When: 7:30pm Friday, 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday
Where: Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville
Tickets: $22
Find the perfect gifts from more than 30 small vendors at The Gateway.
When: 11am–7pm Saturday
Where: 136 S. Rio Grande St.
The Leonardo's family STEM event features snowball catapults and turkey rockets.
When: 2–4pm Saturday
Cost: Included with $8–$12 museum admission
The post-hardcore band is playing the Metro Music Hall with Hotline TNT and SLC breakout punk band Worlds Worst.
When: 7pm Saturday
Where: 615 W. 100 South
Tickets: $29.50 in advance, $32.50 day-of
Join G.F. Handel and the Utah Symphony for the annual holiday sing-along.
When: 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Abravanel Hall
Cost: Tickets start at $15.50, with 50% discounts for students and under-30s.