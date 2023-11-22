Share on email (opens in new window)

The holiday season is getting underway with tons of events this Thanksgiving weekend in and around Salt Lake.

Hogle Zoo's annual Thanksgiving party brings a cornucopia of treats to the animals.

The polar bears have been known to belly flop for their pumpkins.

When: 10am–2pm Thursday

Cost: $5 online, $7 at gate or free with membership

Also: Come back Friday, Saturday or Sunday for an $8 holiday sneak peek at the Zoo Lights preview nights.

Seasonal attractions kick-off

Several ongoing holiday events and attractions begin Friday.

Crowdsourced Comedy is bringing real-life holiday stories to life via improv.

When: 7:30pm Friday

Where: WHY KIKI, 69 W. 100 South

Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door

Utah Festival Ballet is performing the holiday classic for three shows.

When: 7:30pm Friday, 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday

Where: Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville

Tickets: $22

Find the perfect gifts from more than 30 small vendors at The Gateway.

When: 11am–7pm Saturday

Where: 136 S. Rio Grande St.

The Leonardo's family STEM event features snowball catapults and turkey rockets.

When: 2–4pm Saturday

Cost: Included with $8–$12 museum admission

The post-hardcore band is playing the Metro Music Hall with Hotline TNT and SLC breakout punk band Worlds Worst.

When: 7pm Saturday

Where: 615 W. 100 South

Tickets: $29.50 in advance, $32.50 day-of

Join G.F. Handel and the Utah Symphony for the annual holiday sing-along.

When: 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Abravanel Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $15.50, with 50% discounts for students and under-30s.