A Salt Lake group has been named one of the best new bands in the country for 2023. Meet Worlds Worst, the punk band whose grungy-pop stylings laugh through the tears.

Driving the news: Following the release of their eponymous album, the music site Stereogum this month listed Worlds Worst among "The 40 Best New Bands of 2023."

Reality check: The band actually debuted in 2020.

The big picture: Reviewers have praised the band's emotional range, with ennui-laden lyrics paired with energetic sound.

"Despite the theme of monotony, the grungy sound on their eponymous debut album is imbued with color and personality," Stereogum lauded.

Zoom in: The street 800 East gets a few moments in the sun (or dreary winter inversion), furnishing the title of one of the tracks and making several appearances in the video for "Balloons."

Worth your time: The music video for "Knockout," which features a tomato-filled Hostess cupcake embedded in a star-shaped aspic.