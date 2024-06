Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Business consultant Eva López Chávez held a narrow lead on Tuesday in the Salt Lake City Council race to represent the bustling District 4 against incumbent and business owner Ana Valdemoros. Valdemoros has served on the City Council since 2019. López Chávez previously worked as a staffer in the mayor's office and was chair of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday at 10:30pm, López Chávez was ahead of Valdemoros by 145 votes.

District 4 candidate Clayton Scrivner was eliminated after the first round of tallies.

Meanwhile, three other incumbents on the City Council — Dan Dugan, Alejandro Puy and Sarah Young — each held sizable leads in their respective races.