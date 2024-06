Share on email (opens in new window)

"The Grinch" cocktail (left) and the "Santa Colada." Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Santa's coming to Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club's tropical-themed speakeasy. Details: The sports tavern is bringing back its annual holiday pop-up bar packed with Christmas lights and decor.

The temporary watering hole, which opened last Friday, will serve a variety of tiki-style libations in Christmas-themed vessels.

"Milk & Cookies" cocktail. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Zoom in: Kim here! I got a sneak peak of the bar last week.

The Kahlúa-forward "Milk & Cookies" cocktail ($15) came in a glass milk carton with a side of chocolate chip cookies, and it tasted like a boozy iced coffee.

The "Santa Colada" ($15) presented in a cup depicting Santa in a hula skirt, featured rum, blue curacao and pineapple and coconut flavors.

Of note: Reservations are highly encouraged.