New tiki bar pop-up to open in Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club is opening a pop-up tiki bar later this month, the Las Vegas restaurant group Carver Road Hospitality newly announced.

Details: Paradise Parlor is set to open on April 20. The watering hole will be in Flanker's speakeasy parlor.

The concept's cocktail menu will include "fresh island flavors" that are "influenced by historic tiki cocktails, each with its own unique vessel and presentation," according to Flanker Kitchen's website. Small plates will also freckle the menu to accompany the spirited sippers.

Between the lines: In the last three years, tropical-themed bars have grown increasingly popular in Salt Lake City.

Why Kiki, known for its island-style drinks and popular drag shows, opened in 2020.

Acme Bar Company, a seasonal tiki bar, started serving last year. HallPass also offered a menu featuring tiki drinks during the holidays in 2022.

Of note: Paradise Parlor is now accepting reservations.