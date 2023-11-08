Chart via Opinion Stage.

Last week we asked you to vote for your preferred seasonal time arrangement:

Permanent daylight saving

Permanent standard time

Keep switching

I don't care which but stop switching back and forth

Now that we're a few days into standard time, we can tell you: These earlier nights and brighter mornings do not seem to bother most respondents.

By the numbers: In our informal poll, permanent standard time was the most popular option, at 40.5%.

Reality check: A majority of respondents were at least OK with permanent daylight saving; 27% preferred it, and another 24% said they didn't care, they just wanted to stop switching.

A majority of respondents were at least OK with permanent daylight saving; 27% preferred it, and another 24% said they didn't care, they just wanted to stop switching. Only 8% wanted to keep changing their clocks twice a year.

The intrigue: Utah lawmakers' efforts have focused on making daylight saving permanent, not standard time.

A state law passed in 2020 will trigger permanent daylight saving time if Congress votes to allow it.

Yes, but: The push for permanent daylight saving has lost momentum in the past couple of years as medical experts have lined up in favor of standard time — the clock that's closer to our bodies' sleep schedules.

A YouGov survey in March showed a preference for permanent daylight saving, but respondents also said their top factor was health.

It also showed a significantly narrower preference for daylight saving in western states.

Zoom in: Like most of the West's population, Utah is already on the western edge of its time zone.

With permanent daylight time, sunrise would be after 8am for about four months of the year, and after 8:45am for much of December and January.

Erin's thought bubble: My vampire heart loves the early nights. In the past three days, my family has settled in earlier and had more time to relax together.