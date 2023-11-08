2 hours ago - News

Axios Salt Lake survey respondents favor permanent standard time

A chart shows a breakdown of survey responses: 27.3% for permanent daylight saving time, 40.5% for permanent standard time, 8% for keep switching and 24.2% for "I don't care which but stop switching back and forth."
Chart via Opinion Stage.

Last week we asked you to vote for your preferred seasonal time arrangement:

  • Permanent daylight saving
  • Permanent standard time
  • Keep switching
  • I don't care which but stop switching back and forth

Now that we're a few days into standard time, we can tell you: These earlier nights and brighter mornings do not seem to bother most respondents.

By the numbers: In our informal poll, permanent standard time was the most popular option, at 40.5%.

  • Reality check: A majority of respondents were at least OK with permanent daylight saving; 27% preferred it, and another 24% said they didn't care, they just wanted to stop switching.
  • Only 8% wanted to keep changing their clocks twice a year.

The intrigue: Utah lawmakers' efforts have focused on making daylight saving permanent, not standard time.

Yes, but: The push for permanent daylight saving has lost momentum in the past couple of years as medical experts have lined up in favor of standard time — the clock that's closer to our bodies' sleep schedules.

  • A YouGov survey in March showed a preference for permanent daylight saving, but respondents also said their top factor was health.
  • It also showed a significantly narrower preference for daylight saving in western states.

Zoom in: Like most of the West's population, Utah is already on the western edge of its time zone.

  • With permanent daylight time, sunrise would be after 8am for about four months of the year, and after 8:45am for much of December and January.

Erin's thought bubble: My vampire heart loves the early nights. In the past three days, my family has settled in earlier and had more time to relax together.

  • But the darkness feels like a gut punch for a lot of people. Here are some tips to mentally survive Utah's winter.
