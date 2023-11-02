El Cholo's mouthwatering tacos are worth a try

Share on email (opens in new window)

After months of anticipation, I visited El Cholo's first Utah location in Sugar House.

The intrigue: El Cholo is a southern California-based chain of Mexican restaurants that first opened in Los Angeles more than 100 years ago.

Context: The eatery was initially named Sonora Café and called its cuisine "Spanish" when restaurant owners often avoided attaching the word "Mexican" to their businesses due to racist and xenophobic attitudes toward Latinos, per Eater Los Angeles.

Since then, the iconic restaurant has become an L.A. landmark, serving generations of Californians and Hollywood celebrities.

Zoom in: I tried the restaurant's filet mignon tacos made with fresh corn tortillas as I sat next to autographed photos of Michael Jackson and Madonna.

I was immediately impressed by the tender, grilled steak and its smoky flavors. (Hat tip to reader Sandy T. for the recommendation.)

I also ordered crunchy chicken taquitos served with sour cream and avocado salsa as an appetizer. The tangy dish reminded me of the fried, rolled tacos I ate as a child when my mom was in a hurry.

The bottom line: By the time I was done with my meal, I was too stuffed to try their margaritas. I'll have to make a second trip.