A 100-year-old Mexican restaurant is coming to Sugar House this summer.

Billed as the first Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, El Cholo is known for its green corn tamales and Sonora-style enchiladas.

The latest: The family-owned restaurant's seventh location will be located at 2166 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City and is anticipated to open in August, third-generation owner Ron Salisbury told Axios.

Expect the 9,000-square-foot restaurant to include roof and patio seating, offering the same menu as the California locations.

Context: Salisbury's grandparents Alejandro and Rosa Borquez founded the restaurant in 1923, originally called the Sonoran Cafe.

Since then, the iconic eatery has expanded to six locations in southern California, serving generations of Los Angelinos and Hollywood celebrities.

"We've stayed true to my grandparent's recipes," Salisbury said.

What they're saying: "I'm 90 years old, and I want to position the restaurant for my children and show them that we can do something really good in Utah," he said, adding three of his children live in the Beehive State.

Salisbury noted California is growing "less friendly" toward the restaurant industry, especially as cities consider bans on natural gas appliances that could negatively impact future businesses.

"The future in California doesn't look good, and Utah, by contrast, looks extremely bright," he said.

The intrigue: Salisbury has deep Utah ties and stays in the state at least three days a month.