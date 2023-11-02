Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People traveling through the Salt Lake City International Airport during the busy holiday season now have 11 new food and beverage options.

Driving the news: Construction on the eastern portion of Concourse A recently wrapped up, revealing a slate of restaurants and convenience stores.

The intrigue: Many of the businesses are local.

Details: Here are the eateries now open on the east side of Concourse A:

What's next: P.F. Chang's is expected to open in the next few weeks.