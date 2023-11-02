12 mins ago - Things to Do
Burgers, tacos and beer: SLC airport adds 11 new food and drink options
People traveling through the Salt Lake City International Airport during the busy holiday season now have 11 new food and beverage options.
Driving the news: Construction on the eastern portion of Concourse A recently wrapped up, revealing a slate of restaurants and convenience stores.
The intrigue: Many of the businesses are local.
Details: Here are the eateries now open on the east side of Concourse A:
- Auntie Anne's
- Burger King
- Blue Iguana
- Hugo Coffee Roasters
- Jimmy John's
- Millcreek Coffee Roasters
- Protein Bar & Kitchen
- Red Rock Brewery
- Rockwell Ice Cream
- Vessel Kitchen
- Wow Bao
What's next: P.F. Chang's is expected to open in the next few weeks.
- ICYMI: Check out other upcoming restaurants coming to Concourse B next fall.
