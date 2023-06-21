6 fresh food and drink options coming to the Salt Lake airport
Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday revealed the names of the restaurants and shops that will occupy 19,260 square feet of concession space in Concourse B late next year.
Details: The 12 new eateries and retailers are expected to open in fall 2024 as part of the airport's third phase of ongoing construction. Six new spots to eat and drink will include:
- Sunday's Best, a local all-day brunch restaurant;
- Thirst, a Utah-based soda, pretzel and beignet shop;
- The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, the first Utah location of the California coffee chain;
- Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, a Vietnamese concept that serves soups, salads and sandwiches;
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, a burger chain featuring hot dogs and custard desserts;
- Maggiano’s Little Italy, an Italian chain that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Retail will include:
- Cotopaxi, a local outdoor gear store;
- Weller Book Works, a family-owned bookstore;
- The Canyon, a store that sells artwork made by local creatives;
- iStore Express, an Apple-licensed electronics shop;
- Relay, a travel convenience store;
- Travel Right, a health-focused convenience store.
The intrigue: All of the restaurants and shops will be required to implement "street pricing" for customers, meaning prices should reflect those at the concessionaires' locations not in the airport.
What they're saying: "It's very important to us that we see broad representation of local interests,” said Bill Wyatt, director of airports for Salt Lake City, at a Tuesday news conference announcing the concessions.
