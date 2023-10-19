A first glimpse of "The Friends Experience" in Salt Lake City

Share on email (opens in new window)

I made it to the new "Friends Experience" at The Gateway Wednesday ahead of its launch.

Driving the news: The temporary exhibit opens to the public Friday and will remain through Jan. 28, 2024.

What happened: It took me just under an hour to walk through the interactive pop-up that featured sets of Monica and Rachel's kitchen, Joey and Chandler's living room and Central Perk.

I learned the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004, was originally named "Friends Like Us."

I played "Friends" trivia on a touch screen, but couldn't remember the name of the swanky restaurant where Monica worked.

The intrigue: "The Friends Experience" partnered with Warner Bros. Entertainment to replicate the show's sets, furniture and wardrobe.

Central Perk. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Context: The exhibit first launched as a pop-up in New York City in 2019 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

It has toured in several U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago.

Details: "The Friends Experience" brand manager Annie Dempsey told me the exhibit attracts visitors of all ages and said the streaming era has given the show "a new life" among younger generations.

Admission: Tickets start at $26.50, plus fees.