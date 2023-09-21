33 mins ago - Things to Do

Interactive "Friends Experience" is coming to The Gateway

Kim Bojórquez
Two people pose for a photo in a recreated set of Central Perk from the TV show "Friends."

Photo courtesy: The Friends Experience

Fans of the iconic television series "Friends" will soon have the chance to visit the Central Perk coffeehouse and Monica and Rachel's kitchen — without ever leaving Salt Lake City.

What's happening: "The Friends Experience" is coming to The Gateway Oct. 20 through Jan. 28, 2024.

  • The interactive exhibit first launched in New York City in 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004.
  • The pop-up has toured in several U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago.

The intrigue: Last year, CNN included the exhibit in its "best immersive experiences around the world" list.

Two people attempt to move a couch in a stairwell.
Photo courtesy: The Friends Experience

Details: The Instagram-friendly exhibit will allow visitors to walk through and take selfies in recreated sets from the show, such as Joey and Chandler's apartment and the fountain from its title sequence.

Admission: Tickets are $26.50, plus fees.

