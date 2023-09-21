Fans of the iconic television series "Friends" will soon have the chance to visit the Central Perk coffeehouse and Monica and Rachel's kitchen — without ever leaving Salt Lake City.

What's happening: "The Friends Experience" is coming to The Gateway Oct. 20 through Jan. 28, 2024.

The interactive exhibit first launched in New York City in 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004.

The pop-up has toured in several U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago.

The intrigue: Last year, CNN included the exhibit in its "best immersive experiences around the world" list.

Photo courtesy: The Friends Experience

Details: The Instagram-friendly exhibit will allow visitors to walk through and take selfies in recreated sets from the show, such as Joey and Chandler's apartment and the fountain from its title sequence.

Attendees can also relive scenes, like Ross' laughable attempt to move a couch up the stairs.

Admission: Tickets are $26.50, plus fees.