The Egyptian Theatre in Park City. Courtesy: Sundance Institute.

Ticket packages for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival go on sale Wednesday, and locals have plenty of discounted options.

Driving the news: The independent film festival, celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, returns to Utah Jan. 18–28.

Details: Locals can opt-in for the Salt Lake City pass, which includes priority access and unlimited in-person screenings at all Salt Lake City theaters, for $550.

That pass is available for young adults between ages 18–25 for half price ($225).

The Locals package, geared toward Utah residents, includes early ticket selection and 10 in-person screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City during the festival, for $650.

The intrigue: Most premiere screenings will feature introductions and Q&As with the filmmakers.

State of play: Planned Salt Lake City film venues that will show Sundance movies next year include Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway, Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

What's next: Single-film tickets go on sale Jan. 11.