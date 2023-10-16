Share on email (opens in new window)

Pickleball is taking Salt Lake City by storm.

The big picture: Cities can't build pickleball courts fast enough for the nation's fastest-growing sport, and national chains are looking to capitalize on the craze.

What they're saying: "Our courts are very full," Salt Lake City Public Lands spokesperson Mia McCain told KSL.com. "People are very, very interested in pickleball and they are looking for places to play."

The latest: The demand explains why the city's parks division plans to add 18 new pickleball courts over the next two years that will be sprinkled across the west side, per KSL.com.

Here's where to find pickleball courts in and around Salt Lake City.

Of note: All courts located in public parks are free to use.

11th Ave. Park. Courtesy: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Details: This popular park in the upper Avenues features six pickleball courts and sweeping views of the Salt Lake Valley.

Pro tip: Snag a court right before sunrise or sunset for the vibes.

Details: Combine your love for hard cider and pickleball at this Millcreek taproom.

Four courts are available to reserve for one-hour increments.

Cost: $20 per hour

5th Ave & C Street. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Details: You can find two pickleball courts at this lower Avenues spot.

Details: The expansive Sugar House park includes six pickleball courts. It's also one of the few locations to play the sport that has public restrooms.

Details: The Woods Cross park is a 15- to 20-minute drive from Salt Lake City and includes six pickleball courts.