Mendenhall leads in money race for Salt Lake City mayor

Data: Salt Lake City Campaign Finance System; Chart: Axios Visuals

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall still holds a sizable lead against two opponents in the money race to maintain her seat in the upcoming November election.

By the numbers: With less than six weeks until Election Day, Mendenhall has raised so far nearly $740,000 in the entire election cycle through Oct. 5, campaign finance filings released last week show.

That's more than double what former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson, Mendenhall's main rival, has raised.

Anderson reported almost $314,000 in total contributions.

Meanwhile, community activist Michael Valentine has collected about $2,400 in contributions, which includes a $1,880 loan he gave himself.

Details: Prominent Mendenhall supporters who donated $3,720 to her campaign — the maximum permitted from an individual — include Delta Air Lines; actor and Bar X and Beer Bar co-owner Ty Burrell; and the Salt Lake Board of Realtors.

Big donors who contributed to Anderson's campaign include entrepreneur David Ibarra, who previously ran in the 2019 Salt Lake City mayoral race, and real estate developer Kem C. Gardner.

The bottom line: Mendenhall has spent just under half a million on her campaign, with $55,000 going toward Quorum Creative, her political adviser's communications firm, for media buys.

Anderson has spent about $231,000. His campaign paid $40,000 for a digital ad placement.

What's next: The election is on Nov. 21.

