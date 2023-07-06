Erin Mendenhall outraises Rocky Anderson in Salt Lake City mayoral race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is collecting more money than her opponents in this year's mayoral race, an Axios analysis of campaign finance records released this week shows.

State of play: With over four months to go until Election Day, Mendenhall and former Mayor Rocky Anderson, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008, have emerged as the top contenders for the seat.

By the numbers: Mendenhall is seeking her second term and reported raising $212,195 from February to July.

Anderson brought in roughly $101,780 during that period.

Mendenhall had $360,003 in cash on hand, compared with Anderson's $90,633.

Michael Valentine, mayoral candidate and co-founder of the Friends of the Utah Pantages Cinematic Theatre, had about $33 in cash on hand after raising $115.

What they're saying: "I'm very pleased and heartened by the amazing support we've received," Anderson told Axios.

"It's a really clear indicator of the strong grassroots support Erin Mendenhall has earned across the city," Ian Koski, Mendenhall's political adviser, told Axios.

Flashback: Mendenhall raised over $500,000 during her first mayoral campaign in 2019, per campaign finance records.

What we're watching: Whether anyone else enters the race before the Aug. 15 deadline.

Of note: Because this year's election will utilize ranked-choice voting, there will be no primary. The general is scheduled for Nov. 21.