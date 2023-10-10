1 hour ago - News

How to increase home resale value in Salt Lake

Before you tackle that home renovation you've been dreaming or dreading, think about how it could affect your home's resale value.

Why it matters: Salt Lake sellers need to rake in all the cash they can if they're leaving record-low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: Eight of the top 10 ROI projects are exterior changes, from fixing up the garage to replacing windows.

  • In the Salt Lake City region, replacing a front door — one of the cheaper projects — costs around $580 on average. A garage door replacement runs about $1,700.
  • Meanwhile, a minor kitchen remodel will set back Salt Lake-area homeowners $24,000, on average.

The big picture: The type of project you should prioritize depends on how long you'll be in the house, says Angie Hicks, chief customer officer of Angi — formerly Angie's List.

  • If you plan to stay at least five years, go ahead and spring for your dream kitchen.
  • If you're selling in the next year, it might be time to roll up your sleeves and tackle less sexy projects (think of finally fixing that leaky faucet).

Reality check: Higher interest rates make tapping into home equity more expensive, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Be smart: You shouldn't expect to earn every penny back on things like a new roof or A/C unit — today's buyers expect the basics to work, Hicks says.

Here are Hicks' other top tips for getting the highest ROI:

🏘 Consider your neighborhood. If every house has 2.5 bathrooms, you might not need to add a third.

🌷 Invest in curb appeal. Replace your garage door, paint your front door and spruce up your landscaping.

🏠 Neutralize. If you're selling soon, it's not the time for a funky accent wall; it's time for fresh, neutral paint.

Erin's thought bubble: I'm still torn on what project to undertake next.

  • I don't want a garage or paved driveway, but that could be a big loss should we ever sell.
  • We have a "bonus room" that would be an extra bedroom if we add a closet.
  • The downstairs bathroom looks like a Tuscan revival kitchen that had a baby with the dressing room of a 1970s porn studio.

