1 hour ago - Things to Do

How Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Jonathan Johnson spends his free time

Kim Bojórquez
Photo illustration of Jonathan Johnson reflected in the lens of sunglasses

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond

We recently sat down with Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, previously known as Overstock.com, while he was in town for the Silicon Slopes Summit on what he does in his free time.

Context: Our "Downtime" feature explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.

Here's what Johnson shared with us:

🥘 Best lunch in town: "Roots Cafe. They have a great all-day breakfast. It's healthy food."

🥾 Go-to hike: "I love going up Weber Canyon, past Oakley. There's some great hikes up there. There's a lake that I particularly like hiking to called Yellow Lake."

🎶 Preferred performance venue: "The Hale Centre Theatre"

🛍️ Favorite local business: "Traeger Grills"

🤾‍♀️ Utah athlete/team: "BYU Cougars football"

🏞️ National Park: "Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks"

🧳 Road trip destination: "Anywhere there's a Dodgers game"

📚 Reading list: "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life" by Arthur Brooks.

📺 Watch list: "This weekend, 'The Great British Bake Off' starts again. Courtney (his wife) and I love to watch that. We are not bingers; we are purposeful pacers."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more