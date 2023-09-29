How Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Jonathan Johnson spends his free time
We recently sat down with Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, previously known as Overstock.com, while he was in town for the Silicon Slopes Summit on what he does in his free time.
Context: Our "Downtime" feature explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.
Here's what Johnson shared with us:
🥘 Best lunch in town: "Roots Cafe. They have a great all-day breakfast. It's healthy food."
🥾 Go-to hike: "I love going up Weber Canyon, past Oakley. There's some great hikes up there. There's a lake that I particularly like hiking to called Yellow Lake."
🎶 Preferred performance venue: "The Hale Centre Theatre"
🛍️ Favorite local business: "Traeger Grills"
🤾♀️ Utah athlete/team: "BYU Cougars football"
🏞️ National Park: "Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks"
🧳 Road trip destination: "Anywhere there's a Dodgers game"
📚 Reading list: "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life" by Arthur Brooks.
📺 Watch list: "This weekend, 'The Great British Bake Off' starts again. Courtney (his wife) and I love to watch that. We are not bingers; we are purposeful pacers."
More Salt Lake City stories
