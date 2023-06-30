Share on email (opens in new window)

Overstock.com will assume the Bed Bath & Beyond name after acquiring the bankrupt retailer's intellectual property.

Why it matters: The rebrand represents an opportunity for the combined company to chart a new path forward in an industry that has seen growth slow significantly.

Context: Christmas Tree Shops — which Bed Bath acquired in 2003 only to sell in 2020 — Tuesday Morning and Sears Hometown have all filed bankruptcy within the past year.

Of note: Marketing firm Redscout is advising on the rebrand, while Bain Consulting is helping lead integration and management organization efforts, CEO Jonathan Johnson tells Kimberly in an UrbanSpace in New York.

The intrigue: Johnson says Overstock's balance sheet "remains strong" after paying $21.5 million to acquire the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property.

"If there are other opportunities, we’re there for it. In the last 18 months, we've bought back $80 million worth of stock."

On what made BBBY attractive...

"We've looked at Bed Bath for about two and a half, three years. We've loved its brand, we love its customer loyalty, we love the customer demographic and their affinity with Bed Bath. We did not like its business. We didn't like brick and mortar. We didn't like ordering inventory."

"Their welcome rewards program is beloved ... And their behavioral demographic is a lot like ours."

On the rebrand and why he's ditching the Overstock name...

"I cannot tell you how many times I've been asked, ‘When are you going to change the name of your company? You're not a liquidator.' ... Our name had become a headwind."

"Most customers still have a real affinity for (the Bed Bath and Beyond brand name). I think investors that have been burned view it as troubled. My view is that mismanagement kills companies, it doesn't necessarily kill brands."

On the specter of former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne (oft-known for wielding conspiracy theories)...

"His calling card is almost always the founder and former CEO of Overstock. That's never helpful to us, particularly if you’re using the news for good things. ... It's always controversial."

"And so I can see we'll be doing businesses as Bed Bath & Beyond in the months to come. ...We'll be turning the page into a whole new chapter."

On differentiating itself as an e-commerce player in a crowded space...