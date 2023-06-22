Overstock.com won the auction of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and digital assets, carrying on its name but not its brick-and-mortar locations.

Why it matters: Bed Bath & Beyond's demise is the latest death blow to the era of the category killer, following rival Linens 'n Things, not to mention Circuit City, RadioShack and Toys R Us and others that live on in name only.

What’s happening: Overstock will pay $21.5 million for the company’s name, business data and online properties, which was the agreed-upon sale price that set the floor for the bankruptcy-run auction, according to court filings.

The online furniture marketplace was picked as Bed Bath’s stalking horse bidder.

Bed Bath will need court approval for the deal. The hearing is set for June 27.

Zoom in: Ten Twenty Four, a pricing software company that does business under Beyond Pricing, was selected as a backup bidder for the Beyond.com asset. The company could still win rights to the domain name if the Overstock deal collapses.

Bed Bath also picked JOWA Brands as a backup bidder solely for the IP of its Wamsutta brand, its private sheets and towels label.

Zoom out: The fate of Buy Buy Baby is still up in the air as the retailer decided to run a separate sale process.

The all-things-baby chain has several bidders circling, including Go Global Retail and Babylist.

It’s likely they keep some of the baby chain’s physical footprint.

There will be a court hearing for those assets on June 28.

The big picture: For other retailers that have sold IP and live on through e-commerce, “they're doing enough business to continue to function,” D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker tells Kimberly.

Baker cites Radio Shack (www.RadioShack.com) and Linens 'n Things (www.lnt.com), which are both owned by Retail Ecommerce Ventures — which also scooped up the bankrupt Pier 1 (www.pier1.com).

“Now, it does not cost a lot to function as a website," he adds. "The fact that they still exist tells you that there's some measure of success.”

What’s next: The question of what happens to the rest of the company’s real estate assets is still TBD.

Overstock declined to comment.