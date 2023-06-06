Since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in late April, several bidders have emerged for its assets, namely Go Global Retail and Babylist for the Buybuy Baby business, per reports.

Why it matters: Even though it's liquidating, the retailer and its properties will live on under someone else's ownership.

Details: In addition, Overstock.com has emerged as one of the bidders for the Bed Bath & Beyond IP, sans stores, per the Wall Street Journal.

Go Global Retail, however, is looking to acquire Buybuy Baby and most of its stores to operate as a going concern, but that hinged on securing some $50 million in financing.

The other bidder for Buybuy Baby's intellectual property is Babylist, CEO Natalie Gordon confirmed to Axios in an interview. CNBC initially reported Babylist's involvement.

What's happening: Bids were due last week, but the process was extended as the company tries to sell Buybuy Baby as a going concern, according to a source familiar with the matter.

What they're saying: While there may be some value in the Buybuy Baby name, one source familiar says the baby registry is rapidly losing value — which could accelerate if the auction drags out.

Meanwhile: IP aside, it turns out a portion of BBBY's real estate leases that are below market are turning out to be valuable, sources say.

The vacated locations tend to be in desirable strip centers, not in less desirable malls.

There also hasn't been much new retail construction, even of strip centers, hence the demand, the sources say.

Discounters (think the dollar stores, TJMaxx and Burlington), as well as experiential concepts related to restaurants, sports, pets, beauty and medical are looking for ways to expand their footprints.

Of note: WHP Global and Authentic (formerly Authentic Brands), also took a look at the assets, but are not bidders at this stage, sources say.

Neither Go Global Retail, Overstock.com nor Bed Bath & Beyond responded to a request for comment.