Bed Bath & Beyond has selected Overstock.com as its stalking horse bidder for the intellectual property behind its namesake banner, according to a bankruptcy filing on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The position gives Overstock, an online discount retailer, the ability to get the first bid on Bed Bath's remaining assets.

Details: According to the filing, that includes all of Bed Bath's IP, goodwill, business internet properties, mobile platform, business data and contracts.

Catch up fast: Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.