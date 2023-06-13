1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Bed Bath names Overstock as stalking horse bidder
Bed Bath & Beyond has selected Overstock.com as its stalking horse bidder for the intellectual property behind its namesake banner, according to a bankruptcy filing on Tuesday.
Driving the news: The position gives Overstock, an online discount retailer, the ability to get the first bid on Bed Bath's remaining assets.
Details: According to the filing, that includes all of Bed Bath's IP, goodwill, business internet properties, mobile platform, business data and contracts.
Catch up fast: Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
- Bed Bath listed total assets of $4.4 billion and total debt of $5.2 billion as of last November, per court documents.