Gov. Spencer Cox holds news conference at PBS Utah on Sept. 21 in Salt Lake City. Photo: Francisco Kjolseth/Salt Lake Tribune/pool

Gov. Spencer Cox said on Thursday he supports eliminating unsanctioned camping as state and city officials work to reduce homelessness in Salt Lake City.

What he's saying: "I refuse to let Salt Lake City turn into San Francisco or Portland," Cox told reporters at his monthly news conference, referring to each municipality's homeless crisis.

"We will not allow that to happen in our capital city," he said.

State of play: Cox's statement comes a week after state and Salt Lake City officials announced the downtown location of a temporary shelter community for people experiencing homelessness.

Advocates have long argued for more short-term solutions to address homelessness, such as sanctioned camping.

By the numbers: Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Utahns who became homeless for the first time rose by 27%, according to state figures.