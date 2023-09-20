29 mins ago - Sports
New Utah Jazz store opens in Salt Lake City International Airport
Travelers and sports fans can now pick up a Utah Jazz souvenir at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Details: Travel retailer WH Smith North America — in partnership with the NBA team — announced Wednesday the opening of a new store that sells Jazz-branded jerseys, hoodies and collectibles.
- The Utah Jazz Pro Shop, which opened last Friday, is located in a newly opened section of Concourse A between gates 31 and 33.
Be smart: The store is open daily from 5am to 11pm, per the airport's website.
