Leonardo DiCaprio wants to save the Great Salt Lake, too

Kim Bojórquez
Leonardo Di Caprio in a black shirt and gray jacket.

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio directed his 61.1 million Instagram followers this week to sign a petition supporting the Sierra Club's "fight to preserve the Great Salt Lake."

What they're saying: "Sign the petition from @sierraclubutah to ask Utah's political leaders to set an example by protecting and restoring the largest saline ecosystem in the Western Hemisphere," the Oscar-winning actor and climate activist wrote in a Monday post.

The latest: The Sierra Club is one of five conservation groups suing the state of Utah in an effort to save the disappearing lake from environmental collapse.

Context: The lake's decline is fueled by drought, climate change and water diversions, and its collapse would result in major health and environmental consequences.

