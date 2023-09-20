Leonardo DiCaprio wants to save the Great Salt Lake, too

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio directed his 61.1 million Instagram followers this week to sign a petition supporting the Sierra Club's "fight to preserve the Great Salt Lake."

What they're saying: "Sign the petition from @sierraclubutah to ask Utah's political leaders to set an example by protecting and restoring the largest saline ecosystem in the Western Hemisphere," the Oscar-winning actor and climate activist wrote in a Monday post.

The latest: The Sierra Club is one of five conservation groups suing the state of Utah in an effort to save the disappearing lake from environmental collapse.

The lawsuit accuses the state of failing to maintain the lake's water levels, which plunged to a historic low last year.

Context: The lake's decline is fueled by drought, climate change and water diversions, and its collapse would result in major health and environmental consequences.