What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 15-17

It's another busy weekend in Utah.

Doll yourself up and grab a helmet — or just stake out the route to watch the glittering parade of riders in fancy attire on their way to the Bicycle Collective's annual fundraising party.

The ride starts at the northeast corner of Liberty Park, rolls by the Bicycle Collective hub site at 900 S. 325 West and ends at the party at The Front climbing gym (1457 S. 400 West).

When: 6pm Saturday

Tickets: $45 in advance, $50 day-of, $10 for kids 6-16

Sample some brews and take in the views with lift rides, music and family games.

When: 11am-4pm Saturday (Sunday is sold out)

Tickets: $45 for 3 drink tokens and lift rides; $10 for non-drinkers. Premium packages also available.

The party/concert features Instagram superstar In.Iko and is a fundraiser for a business incubator for underrepresented business owners.

When: 2pm Saturday

Where: 200 E. 400 South

Cost: The block party, with vendors and food trucks, is free to attend; the benefit concert is $55 for general admission, with VIP packages available.

This three-day conference and music fest features music, art and immersive experiences at various venues throughout the city.

When: Sept. 15-17

Tickets: $30-$60