What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 15-17
It's another busy weekend in Utah.
🚴🏻♀️ Bike Prom
Doll yourself up and grab a helmet — or just stake out the route to watch the glittering parade of riders in fancy attire on their way to the Bicycle Collective's annual fundraising party.
- The ride starts at the northeast corner of Liberty Park, rolls by the Bicycle Collective hub site at 900 S. 325 West and ends at the party at The Front climbing gym (1457 S. 400 West).
When: 6pm Saturday
Tickets: $45 in advance, $50 day-of, $10 for kids 6-16
🍺 Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival
Sample some brews and take in the views with lift rides, music and family games.
When: 11am-4pm Saturday (Sunday is sold out)
Tickets: $45 for 3 drink tokens and lift rides; $10 for non-drinkers. Premium packages also available.
🎉 Unity Block Party
The party/concert features Instagram superstar In.Iko and is a fundraiser for a business incubator for underrepresented business owners.
When: 2pm Saturday
Where: 200 E. 400 South
Cost: The block party, with vendors and food trucks, is free to attend; the benefit concert is $55 for general admission, with VIP packages available.
🎶 Neon Rodeo
This three-day conference and music fest features music, art and immersive experiences at various venues throughout the city.
When: Sept. 15-17
Tickets: $30-$60
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.