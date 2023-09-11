28 mins ago - News

Utah: A red-state anomaly for felon voting rights

Erin Alberty
Reproduced from an ACLU report; Map: Axios Visuals

Utah is a standout among red states for its voting laws allowing citizens who are convicted of felonies to vote after being released from prison.

State of play: About half of all our states allow felons to vote after their sentences — but the vast majority of those are Democrat-leaning.

  • Montana, North Dakota and Indiana are other red states that restore voting rights after prison.

The big picture: Utah is seen as a red-state leader in second chances, with a relatively progressive clean slate law that is held up as a national example by criminal justice reform advocates.

Worth your time: Check out Axios' Eugene Scott's report on the politics and court cases shaping post-incarceration voting rights in Republican states.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more