Reproduced from an ACLU report; Map: Axios Visuals

Utah is a standout among red states for its voting laws allowing citizens who are convicted of felonies to vote after being released from prison.

State of play: About half of all our states allow felons to vote after their sentences — but the vast majority of those are Democrat-leaning.

Montana, North Dakota and Indiana are other red states that restore voting rights after prison.

The big picture: Utah is seen as a red-state leader in second chances, with a relatively progressive clean slate law that is held up as a national example by criminal justice reform advocates.

It's also generally supportive of easy voting access — though some Republicans have pushed for more restrictions.

