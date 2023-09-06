Mountain West Hard Cider's improved patio re-opens
"The Garten," an outdoor patio at Mountain West Hard Cider, has re-opened after months of construction.
Why it matters: The German-style cider and beer garden is the latest community-gathering spot to open in Salt Lake City's expanding Marmalade neighborhood.
What they're saying: "We really want to grow this out especially during the summer as a destination for live music, food trucks," Mountain West Cider co-owner Jeff Carleton told Axios.
- Carleton said the patio closed down to build a restaurant, but those plans changed due to construction and labor costs.
- The Garten will host live bands, rotating food trucks and upcoming festivals.
Kim's thought bubble: I visited The Garten last week and tried their refreshing Jungle Juice and lemongrass ciders.
- I enjoyed the fresh air and music between sips. I anticipate more trips to the patio as temperatures cool down.
What's next: Carleton said the businesses recently received a $50,000 grant from the city to improve the building's facade and additional seating.
- Those changes are planned to be completed by March or April of next year.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.