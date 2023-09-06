2 hours ago - Things to Do

Mountain West Hard Cider's improved patio re-opens

Kim Bojórquez
Mountain West Hard Cider's The Garten.

Photo courtesy: Mountain West Hard Cider

"The Garten," an outdoor patio at Mountain West Hard Cider, has re-opened after months of construction.

Why it matters: The German-style cider and beer garden is the latest community-gathering spot to open in Salt Lake City's expanding Marmalade neighborhood.

What they're saying: "We really want to grow this out especially during the summer as a destination for live music, food trucks," Mountain West Cider co-owner Jeff Carleton told Axios.

  • Carleton said the patio closed down to build a restaurant, but those plans changed due to construction and labor costs.
  • The Garten will host live bands, rotating food trucks and upcoming festivals.
A man performs at The Garten. Photo courtesy: Mountain West Hard Cider

Kim's thought bubble: I visited The Garten last week and tried their refreshing Jungle Juice and lemongrass ciders.

  • I enjoyed the fresh air and music between sips. I anticipate more trips to the patio as temperatures cool down.

What's next: Carleton said the businesses recently received a $50,000 grant from the city to improve the building's facade and additional seating.

  • Those changes are planned to be completed by March or April of next year.
