Mountain West's mango Tajín-inspired cider brings the heat
Mountain West has a new mango Tajín-inspired hard cider — and it's not for the faint of heart.
Details: Released on Cinco de Mayo, the spice-infused, limited-time beverage is made with Newtown Pippin apples, mango puree and a chili-lime salt blend.
What they're saying: "Where you're getting most of that heat is definitely from the cayenne and the red chili pepper," Mountain West co-owner Jennifer Carleton told Axios Salt Lake City.
- It's not the first time Mountain West has experimented with spice, Carleton noted. In the past, they've brewed an apricot habanero cider.
Kim's thought bubble: Despite a couple of coughs and throat clearing after taking a sip, I found the cider refreshing and delightful.
Of note: You can try it in Mountain West's tasting room or take home a growler.
Be smart: It will be available for the next three weeks.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.