Mountain West's mango Tajín-inspired cider brings the heat

Kim Bojórquez

Photo courtesy: Mountain West

Mountain West has a new mango Tajín-inspired hard cider — and it's not for the faint of heart.

Details: Released on Cinco de Mayo, the spice-infused, limited-time beverage is made with Newtown Pippin apples, mango puree and a chili-lime salt blend.

What they're saying: "Where you're getting most of that heat is definitely from the cayenne and the red chili pepper," Mountain West co-owner Jennifer Carleton told Axios Salt Lake City.

  • It's not the first time Mountain West has experimented with spice, Carleton noted. In the past, they've brewed an apricot habanero cider.

Kim's thought bubble: Despite a couple of coughs and throat clearing after taking a sip, I found the cider refreshing and delightful.

Of note: You can try it in Mountain West's tasting room or take home a growler.

Be smart: It will be available for the next three weeks.

