Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mountain West has a new mango Tajín-inspired hard cider — and it's not for the faint of heart.

Details: Released on Cinco de Mayo, the spice-infused, limited-time beverage is made with Newtown Pippin apples, mango puree and a chili-lime salt blend.

What they're saying: "Where you're getting most of that heat is definitely from the cayenne and the red chili pepper," Mountain West co-owner Jennifer Carleton told Axios Salt Lake City.

It's not the first time Mountain West has experimented with spice, Carleton noted. In the past, they've brewed an apricot habanero cider.

Kim's thought bubble: Despite a couple of coughs and throat clearing after taking a sip, I found the cider refreshing and delightful.

Of note: You can try it in Mountain West's tasting room or take home a growler.

Be smart: It will be available for the next three weeks.