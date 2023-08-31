16 mins ago - News
Salt Lake's new 85°C Bakery Cafe is drawing crowds
Customers are lining up out the door at South Salt Lake's new 85°C Bakery Cafe — and there's so much to choose from.
Driving the news: Taiwan-based 85°C opened its first Utah location about a month ago in the Chinatown mall near 3300 South State St.
Why it matters: Asian desserts are taking Utah by storm, with cream puff chains, bubble tea shops and Japanese waffle houses opening hither, thither and yon — often to huge crowds.
Details: I asked a few of 85°C's new regulars for recommendations and can enthusiastically second each of these.
- The milk tea buns are the star of the show — like boba in a doughnut. The white chocolate strawberry buns are pillowy and sweet, a close second.
- The cinnamon twists are wildly popular; if the shelf is empty, ask the staff whether more are coming.
- Milk pudding buns are the prettiest on the shelf; the custard doesn't flood the roll as you bite in, which is good because you might need to share these big treats.
- Pineapple cakes, sold in three-packs, are more like soft shortbreads with fruit filling.
- The milk butter puff pastry has a creamy but not overly sweet filling slathered on the inside.
- On the savory side, the cheese dog takes the humble hot dog to places you didn't think it would go. Someone alert Mitt.
