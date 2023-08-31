Share on email (opens in new window)

A cinnamon twist and sea salt matcha latte at 85°C Bakery Cafe in South Salt Lake. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Customers are lining up out the door at South Salt Lake's new 85°C Bakery Cafe — and there's so much to choose from.

Driving the news: Taiwan-based 85°C opened its first Utah location about a month ago in the Chinatown mall near 3300 South State St.

Why it matters: Asian desserts are taking Utah by storm, with cream puff chains, bubble tea shops and Japanese waffle houses opening hither, thither and yon — often to huge crowds.

Details: I asked a few of 85°C's new regulars for recommendations and can enthusiastically second each of these.