Japanese cream puff shop opens in Sugar House

The global cream puff phenomenon Beard Papa's opened its doors last month in Sugar House, and sweet-tooths of Salt Lake are lining up for the sugar high.

What's happening: The Osaka, Japan-based cream puffery claimed the small brick building previously occupied by Stroud Jewelry on the high-traffic corner of 900 East and 2100 South, northeast of Game Night.

Beard Papa's offers multiple flavors to mix and match, from crumbled Oreo topping to toasted marshmallows over rich chocolate.

The servers pump the cream filling into baseball-size shells fresh to order so they're nice and crisp — unlike the soggy, frozen pre-made cream puffs of grocery store infamy.

Erin's thought bubble: My family has tried every flavor so far. Honey butter, churro and original are our favorites.

The chocolate filling is good, but vanilla lets the toppings sing.

The latest: The Sugar House store began offering its delectable green tea filling last week after much anticipation.

Cost: $3.75 to $4.25 for individual puffs, or $8 to $8.50 for six mini-puffs.