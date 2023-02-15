Japanese cream puff shop opens in Sugar House
The global cream puff phenomenon Beard Papa's opened its doors last month in Sugar House, and sweet-tooths of Salt Lake are lining up for the sugar high.
What's happening: The Osaka, Japan-based cream puffery claimed the small brick building previously occupied by Stroud Jewelry on the high-traffic corner of 900 East and 2100 South, northeast of Game Night.
- Beard Papa's offers multiple flavors to mix and match, from crumbled Oreo topping to toasted marshmallows over rich chocolate.
- The servers pump the cream filling into baseball-size shells fresh to order so they're nice and crisp — unlike the soggy, frozen pre-made cream puffs of grocery store infamy.
Erin's thought bubble: My family has tried every flavor so far. Honey butter, churro and original are our favorites.
- The chocolate filling is good, but vanilla lets the toppings sing.
The latest: The Sugar House store began offering its delectable green tea filling last week after much anticipation.
Cost: $3.75 to $4.25 for individual puffs, or $8 to $8.50 for six mini-puffs.
