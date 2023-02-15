2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Japanese cream puff shop opens in Sugar House

Erin Alberty
A person's hand holds a cream puff covered in cinnamon and sugar.

Churro, honey butter and strawberry cream puffs from Beard Papa's. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The global cream puff phenomenon Beard Papa's opened its doors last month in Sugar House, and sweet-tooths of Salt Lake are lining up for the sugar high.

What's happening: The Osaka, Japan-based cream puffery claimed the small brick building previously occupied by Stroud Jewelry on the high-traffic corner of 900 East and 2100 South, northeast of Game Night.

  • Beard Papa's offers multiple flavors to mix and match, from crumbled Oreo topping to toasted marshmallows over rich chocolate.
  • The servers pump the cream filling into baseball-size shells fresh to order so they're nice and crisp — unlike the soggy, frozen pre-made cream puffs of grocery store infamy.

Erin's thought bubble: My family has tried every flavor so far. Honey butter, churro and original are our favorites.

  • The chocolate filling is good, but vanilla lets the toppings sing.

The latest: The Sugar House store began offering its delectable green tea filling last week after much anticipation.

Cost: $3.75 to $4.25 for individual puffs, or $8 to $8.50 for six mini-puffs.

