Halloween may be two months away, but the Salt Lake Film Society has already released its Tower of Terror lineup of classic and modern horror films to get you in the spooky mood.

What's happening: From 1980s slashers to folk horror flicks, Broadway Centre Cinemas will screen scary films every weekend starting Sept. 8 through Oct. 21. Tickets are $12.

Movies include:

Sept. 8: "Tremors" (1990)

Sept. 9: "The Thing" (1982)

Sept. 15: "Near Dark" (1987)

Sept. 16: "Tetsuo: Iron Man" (1989)

Sept. 22: "The Witch" (2015)

Sept. 23: "Return of the Living Dead" (1985)

Sept. 29: "Evil Dead 2" (1987)

Sept. 30: "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (1997)

Oct. 6: "Basket Case" (1982)

Oct. 7: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

Oct: 13: "Friday the 13th" (1980) and "Friday the 13th Part III" in 3D (1982)

Oct. 14: "Midsommar" (2019)

Oct. 20: "The Shining" (1980)

Oct. 21: "The Exorcist" (1973)