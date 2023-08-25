Share on email (opens in new window)

We're featuring chef Tyson Peterson in our second installment of "Downtime," a new series that explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.

Details: The Utah native is the executive chef of the fine-dining restaurant, Mar | Muntanya, on the sixth floor of Hyatt Regency, which opened last year.

The menu's cuisine is heavily influenced by Northern Spain, but Peterson also draws inspiration from his Magna upbringing.

That's why you'll find his iteration of Mormon funeral potatoes on the menu.

Of note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

🍲 Best grub in town: "I find myself in a loop, frequenting the following spots: Los Tapatios for birria tacos, Tosh's Ramen for the Karai Spicy Ramen, Takashi sometimes has a torched sablefish that is lovely among the rest of an amazing menu."

🧉 Local drink of choice: "A mai tai at Acme Bar Co."

🥾 Go-to hikes: "Timpanogos Caves and the Living Room Trail."

🎶 SLC music venue: "The Great Saltair keeps surprising me."

🛍️ Favorite local business: "Beehive Cigars, but don't tell my mom I like cigars."

🏞️ National Park: "Zion National Park, by far."

🧳 Road trip destination: "One of my grandmothers lives in Gunnison and the other in Stansbury. They are both getting on in years and still make bread and jam from scratch. It's easily worth the drive."

📚 Reading list: "The Saints;" "The 48 Laws of Power;" "Plain but Wholesome: Foodways of the Mormon Pioneers."

📺 Watch list: YouTube's "Tiki Technical Tuesday;" "The Bear" (Season Two), "Ozark;" and "Ted Lasso."