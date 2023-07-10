1 hour ago - News

Mar | Muntanya serves Spanish fare inside private globes

Kim Bojórquez

Mar | Muntanya, a fine-dining restaurant at the Hyatt Regency, is serving Spanish-inspired fare inside globes that gained popularity at the height of COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: The temperature-controlled spheres, situated in the restaurant's sixth-floor terrace, are ideal for customers who wish for privacy or want to customize their dining experience, executive chef Ty Peterson told Axios.

  • Diners can adjust a dome's lighting and music settings.
  • Customers can reserve their own orb, which seats up to 8 and comes with a personal server, for an additional $100.

Context: While the restaurant's cuisine is heavily influenced by Northern Spain, Peterson also pulls inspiration from his upbringing in Magna, Utah.

  • Peterson said the restaurant's funeral croquettas, his twist on Mormon funeral potatoes, encompasses "the best of both worlds."

What they're saying: "I draw a lot from my grandma and my aunts, who taught me how to cook," Peterson told Axios.

What's next: The restaurant is gearing up to host the first event of its buffet-style summer supper series on July 23. The menu will feature suckling pig roast, paella, seafood and local produce.

  • For the event, large groups can reserve a globe for eight people for $650, which comes with dinner and wine pairings.
