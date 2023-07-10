Mar | Muntanya, a fine-dining restaurant at the Hyatt Regency, is serving Spanish-inspired fare inside globes that gained popularity at the height of COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: The temperature-controlled spheres, situated in the restaurant's sixth-floor terrace, are ideal for customers who wish for privacy or want to customize their dining experience, executive chef Ty Peterson told Axios.

Diners can adjust a dome's lighting and music settings.

Customers can reserve their own orb, which seats up to 8 and comes with a personal server, for an additional $100.

Context: While the restaurant's cuisine is heavily influenced by Northern Spain, Peterson also pulls inspiration from his upbringing in Magna, Utah.

Peterson said the restaurant's funeral croquettas, his twist on Mormon funeral potatoes, encompasses "the best of both worlds."

What they're saying: "I draw a lot from my grandma and my aunts, who taught me how to cook," Peterson told Axios.

What's next: The restaurant is gearing up to host the first event of its buffet-style summer supper series on July 23. The menu will feature suckling pig roast, paella, seafood and local produce.

For the event, large groups can reserve a globe for eight people for $650, which comes with dinner and wine pairings.