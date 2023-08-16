Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're craving a cold one, the "largest beer event" in the state is coming to town this weekend.

Details: This year's Utah Beer Festival at Granary Live (742 S. 500 W.) will feature over 200 beers, ciders, hard seltzers and kombuchas on Aug. 19-20.

Some brewers represented this year include Denver Beer Co., Fisher Brewing Company, Ogden River Brewing and more.

Yes, but: Unlike other beer festivals, your pass won't include an unlimited number of pours. (Remember, we're in Utah.)

Instead, ticket holders can buy "beer passports" that include 10 punches, with the option to pay for more.

Most 5-ounce pours equate to one punch, while beers with higher ABVs can amount to two to four punches.

12- to 15-ounce draft beer pours will mostly start at three punches.

What we're watching: Some Utah brewers have won big at recent competitions, and it'll be fun to see how local up-and-comers fare.