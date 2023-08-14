Share on email (opens in new window)

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4 premieres Sept. 5 — and it looks like there's no shortage of feuding and backstabbing.

Driving the news: The Bravo reality show's 2-minute trailer dropped on Friday.

The intrigue: The upcoming season will lead up to "a surprising betrayal," according to Bravo.

Zoom in: Monica Garcia, "an ex-Mormon" and a friend of Angie Katsanevas, will join the cast as the newest housewife.

Garcia is a single mother of four who operates a baby products business.

"Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women," according to her bio.

State of play: Most of the housewives are returning except for Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty in a national telemarketing fraud case, and Angie Harrington.

In May, Harrington revealed she was leaving the series to care for her 4-year-old autistic son, Today.com reported.

Meanwhile, Mary Cosby, a controversial cast member who departed after appearing in the first two seasons, will return as a "friend" of the main cast.

Cosby's exit came after she made racist comments comparing Shah to "those Mexican people that make all those drugs" and skipped the season 2 reunion.

Of note: You can catch the premiere on Bravo or stream it on Peacock the next day.