Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 ½ years in prison

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah, 49, was sentenced Friday to 6 ½ years in prison for running a national telemarketing fraud scheme.

After her prison stint, Shah will have five years of supervised release.

Catch up fast: Shah was arrested in 2021 in connection with the scheme that targeted victims over the age of 55. The "RHOSLC" television crew caught her arrest on camera.

Last year, she pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors at the time accused her and her business partner, Stuart Smith, of defrauding "hundreds of victims" throughout the U.S.

Details: Shah is also required to forfeit $6.5 million, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items and must pay an additional $6.6 million in restitution.

Between the lines: ​​Prior to the arrest, she often flaunted her lavish lifestyle on the show and bragged about her $50,000-per-month spending.

In light of the costly legal proceedings, Shah said she and her husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah, had to downsize from their 9,000-square-foot home in Salt Lake City to a house half the size.

What they're saying: "Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims," Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

"These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," Williams said.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: Showrunners have not announced whether "RHOSLC" will be renewed for season four.