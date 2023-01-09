1 hour ago - News

Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 ½ years in prison

Kim Bojórquez
Jen Shah is seen leaving Manhattan federal court after receiving a 6.5 year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud on January 06, 2023 in New York City.

Jen Shah leaves a Manhattan courthouse after receiving her sentence on Jan. 6. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah, 49, was sentenced Friday to 6 ½ years in prison for running a national telemarketing fraud scheme.

  • After her prison stint, Shah will have five years of supervised release.

Catch up fast: Shah was arrested in 2021 in connection with the scheme that targeted victims over the age of 55. The "RHOSLC" television crew caught her arrest on camera.

  • Last year, she pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Federal prosecutors at the time accused her and her business partner, Stuart Smith, of defrauding "hundreds of victims" throughout the U.S.

Details: Shah is also required to forfeit $6.5 million, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items and must pay an additional $6.6 million in restitution.

Between the lines: ​​Prior to the arrest, she often flaunted her lavish lifestyle on the show and bragged about her $50,000-per-month spending.

  • In light of the costly legal proceedings, Shah said she and her husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah, had to downsize from their 9,000-square-foot home in Salt Lake City to a house half the size.

What they're saying: "Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims," Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

  • "These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," Williams said.
  • Her lawyer did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: Showrunners have not announced whether "RHOSLC" will be renewed for season four.

  • The show's season three finale airs Jan. 11, followed by a reunion special that was filmed at the tail end of 2022.
  • In an Instagram post last month, Shah confirmed she wouldn't be making an appearance.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more