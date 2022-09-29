Three takeaways from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"

Season Three of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premiered Wednesday night sans Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby. Both were fired after last season.

Here are our main takeaways:

1. Jen's legal battle

The episode kicks off shortly after New Year's, with Jen's impending trial largely looming.

Details: The episode's cold open features Jen Shah in 2019 saying: "What I've done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I've made millions. Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do for money."

Yes, but: Fast forward three years, we know that's not the whole story after she pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Flashback: Jen was arrested in Salt Lake City last year in connection with a national telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted hundreds of victims over the age of 55.

What's happening: The show shows Jen and her husband, U of U football coach Sharrieff Shah, downsizing from their former 9,000-square-foot home to a house half the size.

"Every penny is literally going to fighting my case. You might not think this, but I can operate on a budget," she quips.

2. Meredith v. Lisa feud builds

Former best friends Meredith and Lisa are still not on speaking terms after feuding last season.

Flashback: Unaware her mic was still hot, Lisa went on a profanity-laced tirade against Meredith, calling her a "wh***" who's "slept with half of New York."

Go deeper: Lisa goes to Heather for advice on how to bridge the gap between her and Meredith, who she's been friends with for a decade.

Meanwhile, Meredith said she's still processing the hurtful words but then goes on to spread unsubstantiated rumors about Lisa allegedly cheating on her husband.

Lisa later offers Meredith a brief apology at a party and asks if the two can sit down and talk at a future time.

3. Heather's faith struggle

After a session with an energy healer named Megan, Whitney said she wants to remove her name from the records of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

What she said: "One of the biggest wounds I have is the church. I came to a realization that I'm ready to close that chapter and leave officially and ask them to remove my name," Whitney tells her cousin Heather.

With Heather's moral support, Whitney visits the website QuitMormon.com to get the process started.

What's next: The next episode of RHOSLC airs Oct. 5 at 7pm on Bravo.