Dairy Queen reigns supreme in Salt Lake City
Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Salt Lake City metro, with Coldstone Creamery and Baskin-Robbins coming in as runners-up.
- That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.
By the numbers: There are 17 Dairy Queens across the Salt Lake City area, followed by 15 Coldstones and 9 Baskin-Robbins.
The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country as the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.
💭 Kim's thought bubble: My go-to spot is Rockwell in Utah County, where ice cream shops stay open later than some bars.
ICYMI: Salt Lake's 9th and 9th dessert district draws a crowd
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.