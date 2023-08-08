2 hours ago - Business

Dairy Queen reigns supreme in Salt Lake City

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Salt Lake City metro, with Coldstone Creamery and Baskin-Robbins coming in as runners-up.

By the numbers: There are 17 Dairy Queens across the Salt Lake City area, followed by 15 Coldstones and 9 Baskin-Robbins.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country as the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain;  Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Reality check: Just because one particular chain is most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

  • And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: My go-to spot is Rockwell in Utah County, where ice cream shops stay open later than some bars.

ICYMI: Salt Lake's 9th and 9th dessert district draws a crowd

