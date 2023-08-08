Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Salt Lake City metro, with Coldstone Creamery and Baskin-Robbins coming in as runners-up.

That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis.

By the numbers: There are 17 Dairy Queens across the Salt Lake City area, followed by 15 Coldstones and 9 Baskin-Robbins.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country as the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: My go-to spot is Rockwell in Utah County, where ice cream shops stay open later than some bars.

ICYMI: Salt Lake's 9th and 9th dessert district draws a crowd