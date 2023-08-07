University of Utah joins Big 12
The University of Utah is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024.
Driving the news: The school's board of trustees voted unanimously in an emergency meeting Friday to change conferences, joining the University of Arizona and Arizona State in their move to the Big 12.
- Oregon and Washington also left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
State of play: The Pac-12 now "faces extinction" after losing five schools last week for other conferences, PBS reports.
What they're saying: "The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators," commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.
By the numbers: The Big 12 conference will now consist of 16 teams starting in 2024.
The intrigue: That means the Utes and their longtime rival Brigham Young University will play in the same conference again after 13 years apart, per the Deseret News.
Flashback: Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, winning two back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.
- Before that, they played in the Mountain West Conference.
