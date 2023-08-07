University of Utah joins Big 12

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Wasatch Mountains are seen in the background of Rice-Eccles Stadium during a game. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The University of Utah is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024.

Driving the news: The school's board of trustees voted unanimously in an emergency meeting Friday to change conferences, joining the University of Arizona and Arizona State in their move to the Big 12.

Oregon and Washington also left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

State of play: The Pac-12 now "faces extinction" after losing five schools last week for other conferences, PBS reports.

What they're saying: "The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators," commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.

By the numbers: The Big 12 conference will now consist of 16 teams starting in 2024.

The intrigue: That means the Utes and their longtime rival Brigham Young University will play in the same conference again after 13 years apart, per the Deseret News.

Flashback: Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, winning two back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.