2 hours ago - Sports
University of Utah to face Penn State in the Rose Bowl
The University of Utah is headed back to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.
- They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the "Grandaddy of Them All" on Jan. 2 at 3pm.
- The Utes and Penn State have never faced each other.
Catch up fast: Utah defended its Pac 12 title in dominating fashion by beating USC 47-24 in the conference championship Friday in Las Vegas.
- It was the second time this season the Utes beat the Trojans.
Get smart: Utah's season started off with a road loss against the Florida Gators.
- They won four straight before losing to UCLA. They won four straight again after that loss before suffering a defeat at the hands of Oregon.
- Now, the Utes get a chance to come back from their loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last year.
Of note: BYU will face SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17.
- That game will be played in Albuquerque. Kickoff is at 12:15pm.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.