University of Utah to face Penn State in the Rose Bowl

The University of Utah is headed back to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.

They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the "Grandaddy of Them All" on Jan. 2 at 3pm.

The Utes and Penn State have never faced each other.

Catch up fast: Utah defended its Pac 12 title in dominating fashion by beating USC 47-24 in the conference championship Friday in Las Vegas.

It was the second time this season the Utes beat the Trojans.

Get smart: Utah's season started off with a road loss against the Florida Gators.

They won four straight before losing to UCLA. They won four straight again after that loss before suffering a defeat at the hands of Oregon.

Now, the Utes get a chance to come back from their loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last year.

Of note: BYU will face SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17.