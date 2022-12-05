2 hours ago - Sports

University of Utah to face Penn State in the Rose Bowl

Erin Alberty
Utah celebrates winning the Pac 12 championship

The University of Utah is headed back to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.

  • They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the "Grandaddy of Them All" on Jan. 2 at 3pm.
  • The Utes and Penn State have never faced each other.

Catch up fast: Utah defended its Pac 12 title in dominating fashion by beating USC 47-24 in the conference championship Friday in Las Vegas.

  • It was the second time this season the Utes beat the Trojans.

Get smart: Utah's season started off with a road loss against the Florida Gators.

  • They won four straight before losing to UCLA. They won four straight again after that loss before suffering a defeat at the hands of Oregon.
  • Now, the Utes get a chance to come back from their loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last year.

Of note: BYU will face SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17.

  • That game will be played in Albuquerque. Kickoff is at 12:15pm.
