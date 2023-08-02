1 hour ago - Things to Do

Reviewed: A cruise down Salt Lake City's new and improved 300 West

Kim Bojórquez

300 West in Salt Lake City. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

I went for a joy ride to test the new bike path on 300 West, home to local businesses and big-box retailers.

Driving the news: The roadway reconstruction project, spanning from 900 South to 2100 South, wrapped up last week after long delays and supply shortages.

  • Some of the new features include bike lanes, improved sidewalks and freshly planted trees.

Here's the good and the bad:

The good

Wide bike lanes

  • The painted lanes had plenty of room to move within. I felt safe riding my bike on the path that sits between the sidewalk and new trees.
  • Yes, but: Bikers should proceed with caution and look out for cars entering or leaving businesses and parking lots.
Signage on 300 West. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Directional signs

  • The signage to landmarks, such as the 9 Line Trail and Pioneer Park, provide useful directions while my phone is tucked in my backpack.

The bad

Partially closed sidewalk. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Construction

  • A construction project spilled onto the street, obstructing nearly half a bike lane.
A truck parked on the bike lanes. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Obstructions

  • Orange cones and what appeared to be a utility vehicle blocked some sections of the bike lane.

The bottom line: Overall, I had a pleasant experience riding up and down the street, and I didn't encounter close calls with other cars.

  • I plan to take this bikeway next time I head to T.F. Brewery or Target.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more