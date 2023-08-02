Share on email (opens in new window)

I went for a joy ride to test the new bike path on 300 West, home to local businesses and big-box retailers.

Driving the news: The roadway reconstruction project, spanning from 900 South to 2100 South, wrapped up last week after long delays and supply shortages.

Some of the new features include bike lanes, improved sidewalks and freshly planted trees.

Here's the good and the bad:

The good

Wide bike lanes

The painted lanes had plenty of room to move within. I felt safe riding my bike on the path that sits between the sidewalk and new trees.

had plenty of room to move within. I felt safe riding my bike on the path that sits between the sidewalk and new trees. Yes, but: Bikers should proceed with caution and look out for cars entering or leaving businesses and parking lots.

Signage on 300 West. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Directional signs

The signage to landmarks, such as the 9 Line Trail and Pioneer Park, provide useful directions while my phone is tucked in my backpack.

The bad

Partially closed sidewalk. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Construction

A construction project spilled onto the street, obstructing nearly half a bike lane.

A truck parked on the bike lanes. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Obstructions

Orange cones and what appeared to be a utility vehicle blocked some sections of the bike lane.

The bottom line: Overall, I had a pleasant experience riding up and down the street, and I didn't encounter close calls with other cars.