1 hour ago - Things to Do
Reviewed: A cruise down Salt Lake City's new and improved 300 West
I went for a joy ride to test the new bike path on 300 West, home to local businesses and big-box retailers.
Driving the news: The roadway reconstruction project, spanning from 900 South to 2100 South, wrapped up last week after long delays and supply shortages.
- Some of the new features include bike lanes, improved sidewalks and freshly planted trees.
Here's the good and the bad:
The good
Wide bike lanes
- The painted lanes had plenty of room to move within. I felt safe riding my bike on the path that sits between the sidewalk and new trees.
- Yes, but: Bikers should proceed with caution and look out for cars entering or leaving businesses and parking lots.
Directional signs
- The signage to landmarks, such as the 9 Line Trail and Pioneer Park, provide useful directions while my phone is tucked in my backpack.
The bad
Construction
- A construction project spilled onto the street, obstructing nearly half a bike lane.
Obstructions
- Orange cones and what appeared to be a utility vehicle blocked some sections of the bike lane.
The bottom line: Overall, I had a pleasant experience riding up and down the street, and I didn't encounter close calls with other cars.
- I plan to take this bikeway next time I head to T.F. Brewery or Target.
