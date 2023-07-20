Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FEC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two contenders running in Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP special primary are making outsized contributions to their own campaigns to replace outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart, recent Federal Election Commission filings through June 30 show.

By the numbers: Becky Edwards, a former state lawmaker, and Bruce Hough, a Republican national committeeman, each loaned their campaigns about $100,00 and $200,000, respectively.

Not including loans, Edwards raised a total of $207,478 in contributions for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Hough's $59,195.

Celeste Maloy, who previously worked in Stewart's congressional office, collected about $72,645 in contributions.

The big picture: Edwards and Hough's contributions to their crusades call attention to their personal wealth and ability to guarantee campaign spending.

The intrigue: So far, Hough, the father of Julianne and Derek, of "Dancing with the Stars" fame, has spent the most cash this quarter, totaling $227,334.

Meanwhile, Maloy had about $41,491 in cash on hand and owes $41,433.

Between the lines: While raising the most money doesn't guarantee a candidate will win, campaign finance filings offer a glimpse into the support a candidate receives.

What's next: The winner of the Sept. 5 primary will face Utah Democratic Party nominee Senate Minority Whip Kathleen Riebe (D-Cottonwood Heights) in the general election on Nov. 21.