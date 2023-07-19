Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People watched as wagons rolled into Downtown Salt Lake City during the "Days of 47 Parade" in 1997. Photo: Alex Garcia/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pioneer Day is next week.

Catch up quick: For those who don’t already know, the state holiday commemorates when Latter-day Saints pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

The holiday's celebrations often rival Independence Day festivities.

Here's your guide to the jamboree:

Bareback riding, steer wrestling and bull riding go down at the annual rodeo.

The intrigue: Riders will compete for medals this year.

When: Today through July 24 at 7:30pm

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Cost: Tickets start at $15 per person

Yes, but: Tickets aren't required to attend the rodeo's "Fun Zone," starting at 4:30pm, which will feature mechanical bull rides, a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks.

The public can get a sneak peek of the floats that will be showcased in the annual parade and vote for their favorites.

When: July 21–22 from 11am–9pm

Where: Mountain America Expo Center (9575 State St., Sandy)

Runners can participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. Registration is still open.

When: The full marathon starts at 5:30am on July 24. Start times for the other races vary.

Where: The full marathon will begin at Big Mountain, mirroring the trek pioneers took to get to the Salt Lake Valley.

Considered one of the oldest parades in the U.S., many die-hard attendees have been going to this parade for decades.

Some even reserve spaces with their lawn chairs days ahead.

When: July 24 at 9am

Where: The parade begins at the intersection of State Street and South Temple and ends at Liberty Park.

The all-day event honors tribes that lived in Utah long before pioneers settled here.

The celebration will feature a powwow, arts and crafts vendors, food booths and live music.

When: July 24

Where: Liberty Park

Cost: Powwow admission is $5.

Children age 3 or under and people 65 or over get in for free.

For the second year in a row, the city is ditching traditional fireworks in favor of a drone show.

When: July 24

Where: Liberty Park at 10pm

For those who don't celebrate, we also have suggestions for the cheeky alternative Pie 'n' Beer Day:

One of our favorite watering holes is hosting what they call "the world's largest celebration of pie and beer."

The event is anticipated to serve over 10,000 slices of pies. Twenty-five breweries and 25 kitchens will participate.

When: July 24 from noon–4pm

Where: Beer Bar

Cost: $40 for six pie and beer pairings

Powder Mountain ski resort is serving pizza, dessert pie and beer at a high elevation.

Where: Bower Lodge (​​926 N Wolf Creek Drive, Eden)

When: July 24 from 5–9pm